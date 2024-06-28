iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,792,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $88.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.96 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

