J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $105.69

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $105.69 and last traded at $107.92, with a volume of 171783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Argus lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.64.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.