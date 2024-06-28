James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Shares Purchased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,532,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.69. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $41.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.79.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

