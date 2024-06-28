Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 24 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GHC. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.
Graham Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE:GHC opened at $696.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $729.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $718.89. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.11. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $551.36 and a twelve month high of $778.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.39%.
Graham Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Graham
In related news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy purchased 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $745.07 per share, with a total value of $100,584.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,236.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.
Graham Company Profile
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.
