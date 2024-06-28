Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 300 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.6 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $148.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $153.54. The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TEL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

