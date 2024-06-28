Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,278 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 91.5% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 13,566 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 24.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 30,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $18.31 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.1116 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

