Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 947 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $14,296,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in CNA Financial by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,178,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,851,000 after purchasing an additional 199,209 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in CNA Financial by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after buying an additional 148,174 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 32,583 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average is $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

In other news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $1,043,418.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,740.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

