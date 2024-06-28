Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

VIPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC dropped their target price on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

