Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,997 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of TKC opened at $7.42 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Increases Dividend

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $996.26 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is a boost from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

