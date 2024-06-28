Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,239,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,611,000 after acquiring an additional 195,626 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,464,000 after acquiring an additional 94,856 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,980,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,309,000 after acquiring an additional 115,744 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,088,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Amdocs by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,402,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,279,000 after purchasing an additional 254,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $78.35 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

