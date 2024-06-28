Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.91.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

GM opened at $45.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.23. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

