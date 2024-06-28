Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 319.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in Exelixis by 1,548.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $233,424.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 338,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $182,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,499 shares in the company, valued at $7,688,978. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $233,424.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,896 shares of company stock worth $660,677 over the last ninety days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Trading Up 0.7 %

EXEL stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.