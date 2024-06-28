Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $149,000 Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total value of $11,902,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,580,519. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total transaction of $11,902,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,101 shares of company stock valued at $28,858,562. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $1,000.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $484.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,106.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $945.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $858.33.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. TD Cowen increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,023.44.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

