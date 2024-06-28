Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $207,000 Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LANC. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $187.88 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $215.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.37.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.69%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

