Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pearson by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Pearson by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $12.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35. Pearson plc has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

