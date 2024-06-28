Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $523,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $2,565,000. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5.1% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 84,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.77.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $174.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $174.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.71.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

