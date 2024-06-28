Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $270,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $159.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.71. The stock has a market cap of $257.75 billion, a PE ratio of 234.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

