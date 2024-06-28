Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,141,000 after acquiring an additional 70,322 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $355,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 229,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 31,809 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 698,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 44,436 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 450,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 179,832 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HPE opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

In related news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $752,122.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,717.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,866. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

