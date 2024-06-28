Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,789 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,166 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,763,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,394,000 after acquiring an additional 95,671 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 577,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 37,636 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 871,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 122,459 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBVA opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

