Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 489 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 32,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 37.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in CVS Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 65,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in CVS Health by 15.9% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 15,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 48.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average of $70.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

