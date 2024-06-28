Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,167 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,252 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 20.5% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 118,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 20,092 shares during the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 93,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

NYSE SAN opened at $4.63 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The stock has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.34 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SAN. Barclays raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

