Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 167 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after buying an additional 383,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,558,000 after buying an additional 1,233,726 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after buying an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,092,000 after acquiring an additional 383,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $503.95 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $505.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $483.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.34. The company has a market cap of $456.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

