Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 320 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $590,489,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 583.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,420,000 after acquiring an additional 875,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Unum Group by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,952,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,616,000 after acquiring an additional 866,531 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Unum Group by 2,441.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 540,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,567,000 after purchasing an additional 518,830 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,416,000 after purchasing an additional 313,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $50.72 on Friday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.64.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Unum Group

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.