Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 811 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 869,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,860,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WERN. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average of $38.63. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading

