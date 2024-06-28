Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VONG stock opened at $94.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.56. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $95.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

