JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,129,849 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of JD.com by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Nomura cut their target price on JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

JD opened at $26.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.00. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $36.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

