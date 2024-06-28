Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.67

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.67 and traded as low as $39.25. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $39.67, with a volume of 4,985 shares.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.49.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Increases Dividend

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $1.4103 dividend. This is a boost from Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

