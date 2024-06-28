Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $139.76

Shares of Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.76 ($1.77) and traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.21). Jersey Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 99 ($1.26), with a volume of 103,189 shares trading hands.

Jersey Oil and Gas Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 13.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of £32.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -582.35 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 139.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 166.27.

About Jersey Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A, 20/5E, and 21/1A licenses; and a 100% working interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.