JMP Securities Raises Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Price Target to $16.50

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $14.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GHLD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Guild in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

Shares of Guild stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. Guild has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $962.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Guild had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $231.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guild will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guild news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Guild news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Manuel Neylan purchased 1,984 shares of Guild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $31,982.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,143.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $214,346 over the last 90 days. 77.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guild by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Guild by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,173,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

