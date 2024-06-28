JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.45

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.45 and last traded at $55.41, with a volume of 693084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.33.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.66.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.4497 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 90.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 22,806 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

