JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.45

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.45 and last traded at $55.41, with a volume of 693084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.33.
The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.66.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.4497 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
