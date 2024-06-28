Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR) Insider Julian Fowles Acquires 150,000 Shares

Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR – Get Free Report) insider Julian Fowles bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.80 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of A$270,300.00 ($180,200.00).
Karoon Energy Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.21.
About Karoon Energy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Karoon Energy
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Karoon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karoon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.