Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR) Insider Julian Fowles Acquires 150,000 Shares

Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR – Get Free Report) insider Julian Fowles bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.80 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of A$270,300.00 ($180,200.00).

Karoon Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.21.

Get Karoon Energy alerts:

About Karoon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Brazil, the United States, and Australia. It holds 100% interest in the Santos Basin located in the Sáo Paulo, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Karoon Gas Australia Ltd and changed its name to Karoon Energy Ltd in December 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Karoon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karoon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.