Keating Active ETF (NASDAQ:KEAT) Plans $0.21 Dividend

Keating Active ETF (NASDAQ:KEAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2074 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Keating Active ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ KEAT opened at $24.87 on Friday. Keating Active ETF has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07. The company has a market cap of $72.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.43.

Keating Active ETF Company Profile

