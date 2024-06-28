Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Trading Down 9.1%

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 11,104,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 11,287,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Kibo Energy Stock Up 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.44, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £523,200.00, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.03.

About Kibo Energy

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company holds a 65% interest in the Sustineri Energy project located in South Africa; and 100% interest in the Southport project located in Merseyside, north-west of England.

