Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 1,475.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

KCDMY opened at $8.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.85. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 162.87%. The firm had revenue of $812.54 million for the quarter.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

