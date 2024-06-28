KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,861 shares of company stock valued at $16,795,913 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KLAC

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $814.87 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $440.15 and a 12-month high of $876.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $755.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $678.53.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.