Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Short Interest Up 74.3% in June

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,208,600 shares, an increase of 74.3% from the May 31st total of 1,840,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,417.2 days.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at C$30.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.62. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of C$27.05 and a 1-year high of C$34.93.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile
