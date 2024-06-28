Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $26.00 price target on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Levi Strauss & Co.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. OTR Global began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a positive rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of LEVI opened at $19.59 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $208,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,380,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Harmit J. Singh sold 346,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $7,696,986.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 525,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,734.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $208,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 772,263 shares of company stock valued at $17,256,670 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

