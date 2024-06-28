Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading 5.8% Higher

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.37. 1,995,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 4,656,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.
Lufax Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30.
Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.28). Lufax had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $964.47 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax
About Lufax
Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.
