Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading 5.8% Higher

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.37. 1,995,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 4,656,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Lufax Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.28). Lufax had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $964.47 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

About Lufax

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Lufax by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,416,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,411 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 98.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,089,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012,562 shares during the period. Yunqi Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 39.4% in the first quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 7,092,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Lufax by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,481,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 230,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 862,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.