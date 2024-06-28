Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Foundation Mastercard Sells 138,000 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Foundation Mastercard sold 131,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $60,189,260.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.07, for a total transaction of $50,068,770.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total transaction of $47,719,860.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total transaction of $51,461,080.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.09, for a total transaction of $48,069,720.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 113,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.85, for a total transaction of $50,607,050.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.63, for a total transaction of $51,822,450.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.11, for a total transaction of $51,187,650.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.70, for a total transaction of $46,040,800.00.

Mastercard Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $443.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $411.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $452.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.77.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

