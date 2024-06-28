McBride (LON:MCB) Hits New 52-Week High at $140.00

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.78), with a volume of 211721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134.50 ($1.71).

McBride Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.97. The firm has a market cap of £244.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1,425.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 117.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 97.71.

Get McBride alerts:

Insider Transactions at McBride

In other McBride news, insider Christopher Ian Charles Smith sold 34,959 shares of McBride stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.43), for a total transaction of £39,503.67 ($50,112.48). Company insiders own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About McBride

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McBride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McBride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.