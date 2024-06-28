Mears Group (LON:MER) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $353.67

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 353.67 ($4.49) and traded as high as GBX 378.50 ($4.80). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 368 ($4.67), with a volume of 200,654 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Numis Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mears Group from GBX 375 ($4.76) to GBX 420 ($5.33) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Mears Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mears Group

Mears Group Stock Performance

Mears Group Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £353.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 376.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 353.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 9.30 ($0.12) dividend. This is an increase from Mears Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Mears Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,062.50%.

Insider Activity at Mears Group

In other news, insider Andrew C. M. Smith acquired 99,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.58) per share, with a total value of £359,906.17 ($456,559.90). In other news, insider Andrew C. M. Smith acquired 99,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.58) per share, with a total value of £359,906.17 ($456,559.90). Also, insider Andrew C. M. Smith acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 351 ($4.45) per share, with a total value of £70,200 ($89,052.39). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 126,548 shares of company stock worth $43,647,760. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mears Group

(Get Free Report)

Mears Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.