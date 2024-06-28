Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Ventum Cap Mkts

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE MDP opened at C$1.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$42.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.87. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$1.30 and a 52-week high of C$3.53.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

