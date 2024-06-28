Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.49

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.49 and traded as high as C$11.56. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$11.56, with a volume of 8,060 shares traded.

Melcor Developments Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.49. The company has a market cap of C$353.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter. Melcor Developments had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 19.98%. The company had revenue of C$49.75 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 2.2519084 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melcor Developments Dividend Announcement

Melcor Developments Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Land, Properties, REIT, and Golf divisions. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

