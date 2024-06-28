Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL) Insider Kenneth (Ken) Aitken Purchases 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL – Get Free Report) insider Kenneth (Ken) Aitken purchased 5,000,000 shares of Metgasco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,000.00 ($16,666.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Metgasco Limited engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Western Australia. It also invests in and develops related energy infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

