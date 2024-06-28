Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$77.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Metro from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins raised their target price on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Metro from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$76.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$73.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$71.50. Metro has a 1 year low of C$65.43 and a 1 year high of C$76.38.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91. The business had revenue of C$4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.63 billion. Metro had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Metro will post 4.2740275 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Metro’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

