MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.19. MillerKnoll also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.100-2.300 EPS.

MLKN stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.28. MillerKnoll has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $31.33.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $888.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MillerKnoll will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

