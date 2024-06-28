Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Insider Sells $53,800.00 in Stock

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $53,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,956.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Emmanuelle Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, June 6th, Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of Mirion Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $50,850.00.

Mirion Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Mirion Technologies stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mirion Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,327,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,698 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $122,546,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,933,000 after purchasing an additional 474,414 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,395,000 after purchasing an additional 493,939 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,325,000 after buying an additional 1,071,810 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.