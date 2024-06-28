Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) CFO Sells $28,267.47 in Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $28,267.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,838.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73.
Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $239.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.06 million. Analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,067,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 274,766 shares during the period. Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth $4,798,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth $558,000. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,863 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period.
Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.
