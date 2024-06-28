Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Insider Joseph Duane Matheny Sells 2,119 Shares

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 2,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $14,684.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,757.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Duane Matheny also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

On Tuesday, May 14th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 16,416 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $131,492.16.

Mister Car Wash Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MCW stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.67. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $239.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.06 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Equities analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCW

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.