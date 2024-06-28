Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Trading Down 10%

Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.76 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.76 ($0.02). Approximately 262,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 377,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.02).

Mobile Tornado Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £7.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.08.

About Mobile Tornado Group

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides one-to-one calls or broadcast to a large group with a single push of a button; and PTT Mobile Device Management provides secure communications, and prevents end-users from changing device configuration, or change device settings.

